Haryana Viral Video: Stray Bull Aggressively Attacks Woman While She Was Cleaning Outside Her House In Sonipat

Sonipat: A shocking incident has come to light from Ganaur, Sonipat in Haryana. A stray bull suddenly attacked a woman who was cleaning outside her house. The woman was seriously injured in the attack by the bull. CCTV footage of the attack on the woman has also surfaced in which it is seen that the bull attacked her twice. Other bulls started attacking the woman.

Watch the video here

The exact date when the incident occurred is yet to be confirmed. In the video, it could be clearly seen that the woman is peacefully cleaning the lane just outside her house. A stray bull is also seen standing behind her near a tree. There are other stray bulls in the frame too. Suddenly the one standing behind the woman was seen tossing the woman in the use with its head leaving. The woman collapsed on the road and before she could move or get up, the bull tossed her once again leaving her in compete shock. Other bulls too approached her, while in the meantime, a man appearing to be her family member was seen running towards her who literally lifted her and ran inside her house. Later the bulls were seen fighting among themselves.

The woman's condition is said to be critical who is currently recuperating in a hospital.

Read Also Angry Bull Attacks Woman Casually Standing On Roadside, Chilling Video Hits Social Media

Similar past incidents

This is not the first time that a stray bull has attacked a human being in the middle of a road. One such video went viral in May 20204, when a bull attacked a woman who was casually browsing her phone. The exact location of that incident was not confirmed.

In December 2023, such a horrific incident was reported in Greater Noida's Dadri where a stray bull attacked and hit a girl while she was on her way to school. Luckily, the girl then had escaped the attack with minor injuries.