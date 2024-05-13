Angry Bull Attacks Woman Casually Standing On Roadside, Chilling Video Hits Social Media

Angry Bull Attacks Woman | X

Some instances from the past are unforgettable and termed by the internet as GOAT, the greatest of all times. One such is a video that has resurfaced on social media, showing a woman casually browsing her phone on a roadside being aggressively hit by a bull. The woman stood leaning to a building located inside an 'encierro,' a confinement of the running bulls, and no sooner he was attacked by a bull that passed through her spot.

Bull angrily bumps into woman

Initially, the bull came running and skid itself past the female. As the animal managed to wake up from the road, it didn't continue on its route which it was running into seconds before. It bumped into a woman who stood undisturbed and causing no harm to the bull.

Pointing its horns towards the female, the angry animal approached her and tossed her up in the air, quite dramatically. The bull then attacked her brutally by trying to crush their body. Soon, a person on the premises took efforts to shoo away the furious bull. He hit the animal with a long still to help the free herself from its clutches.

Was the woman rescued?

The video concluded on a note where the woman didn't appear to be saved. Before the camera shut, the bull involved itself at a masterstroke by pushing and dragging the woman away with his forceful head.

It is believed that this clip even surfaced on social media a year ago, and it is now being circulated again. Several internet users have shared this video online, making it go viral.