Haryana Violence: PM Narendra Modi Meets Gurugram MP Inderjit Rao, Takes Stock Of Situation (VIDEO)

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took stock of violence in Gurugram. As per reports, Gurugram Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on violence in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts. He also talked to Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (August 1), and today He met the Prime Minister in connection with the violence.

After meeting the Prime Minister Singh said that "I met PM Narendra Modi to invite him for the inauguration of AIIMS in Haryana." On asking about the violence in Haryana, He said that "If both the communities had arms with them, then it is a matter of inquiry as to how they got those arms and why they created such an atmosphere. The Haryana government will conduct an inquiry."

Earlier, Inderjit Rao questioned that "why were weapons given to the yatris carrying out the procession in Nuh? Who Goes to a procession carrying swords and sticks? This is wrong." He also assured strict action will be taken against the culprits behind the violence. As per the police, situation is now under control in Gurugram. Markets, schools, colleges and traffic is functioning normally in the district.

Violence broke out in Haryana after clashes broke out between two groups after stones were pelted on a Hindu Yatra allegedly organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The violence spread through Haryana's Gurugram, Sohna and Nuh districts which claimed lives of around five people. Over 40 FIRs were registerd and around 50 people are being questioned in connection with the violence. Internet services are suspended in Nuh. Schools and colleges are closed in Sohna.

