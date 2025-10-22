 Haryana: SIT Formed To Probe ASI Lathar’s Suicide Case
According to information, the SIT, which is headed by a DSP-level officer, has visited the office of Lathar’s cousin and recorded his statement regarding the incident. Lathar had reportedly gone to his cousin before allegedly taking the extreme step.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Left: Sandeep Lather Right: Y Puran Kumar | File

Chandigarh: Haryana government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the suicide case of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who allegedly shot himself dead on October 14 accusing late IGP Y Puran Kumar of corruption.

It may be recalled that Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7 and accused in his ``suicide note’’ nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Sharujeet Kapur, SP Narendra Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide. Kumar belonged to the SC community.

However, ASI Lathar, in his video and suicide note accused Kumar and others of corruption, also called former DGP Kapur and SP, Bijarniya, as honest and upright officers.

According to information, the SIT, which is headed by a DSP-level officer, has visited the office of Lathar’s cousin and recorded his statement regarding the incident. Lathar had reportedly gone to his cousin before allegedly taking the extreme step.

Demanding justice in the case, the family members of ASI Lathar allowed the police for the post-mortem only after registration of an FIR against Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (rural) AAP MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar and another police personnel posted at IG office, Rohtak, on the charges of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy.

