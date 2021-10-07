e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to judicial custody till October 11 in Mumbai cruise drugs bust
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

Haryana: One injured after BJP MP Nayab Saini's convoy allegedly runs over protesting farmers

FPJ News Service
Advertisement

A farmer was allegedly knocked down by a vehicle in the convoy of BJP MP Nayab Saini in Haryana on Thursday.

The injured farmer has claimed that it was an attempt to run over him while he was staging a protest along with others.

No FIR, however, was registered.

The farmers were protesting at a venue in Naraingarh where BJP MLA Sandeep Singh and BJP MP Nayab Saini from Kurukshetra were to be felicitated.

The alleged incident happened at around 11.15am after the event concluded and the convoy of cars was exiting the area. The injured farmer, identified as Bhavan Preet Singh, claimed in his complaint submitted to DSP Naraiangarh that one of the cars belonging to MP Nayab Saini's cavalcade attempted to run over him.

The complainant, according to police, has not suffered any serious injury. Nonetheless, he has been admitted to a government hospital.

ALSO READ

Sitting SC or HC judge should probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence, not retired judge, says Priyanka...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal