Haryana: One injured after BJP MP Nayab Saini's convoy allegedly runs over protesting farmers

A farmer was allegedly knocked down by a vehicle in the convoy of BJP MP Nayab Saini in Haryana on Thursday.

The injured farmer has claimed that it was an attempt to run over him while he was staging a protest along with others.

No FIR, however, was registered.

The farmers were protesting at a venue in Naraingarh where BJP MLA Sandeep Singh and BJP MP Nayab Saini from Kurukshetra were to be felicitated.

The alleged incident happened at around 11.15am after the event concluded and the convoy of cars was exiting the area. The injured farmer, identified as Bhavan Preet Singh, claimed in his complaint submitted to DSP Naraiangarh that one of the cars belonging to MP Nayab Saini's cavalcade attempted to run over him.

The complainant, according to police, has not suffered any serious injury. Nonetheless, he has been admitted to a government hospital.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:49 PM IST