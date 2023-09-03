Haryana News: Sudhir Rajpal Is State's New Home Secretary

Sudhir Rajpal | Twitter

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Haryana government on Sunday transferred nine senior IAS officers with immediate effect.

TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary (ACS) who was overseeing home, jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice departments, as well as nodal officer for Covid-19 co-ordination, and chief resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, was posted as ACS and financial commissioner for revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments.

He will continue to serve as chief resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and ACS of the cooperation department, an official release said.

Sudhir Rajpal, ACS, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department and civil aviation department was posted as ACS, home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice departments, along with the youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department.

Sumita Misra was posted as ACS, medical education and research department and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, posted as ACS housing for all and the civil aviation departments.

V Umashankar, principal secretary to chief minister (PSCM), and principal secretary to government, Haryana citizen resources information department would also look after the charge of principal secretary for the information, public relations, languages and culture department and foreign cooperation department.

Vijayendra Kumar, was posted as principal secretary agriculture and farmers’ welfare department and Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department.

Rajiv Ranjan, who was awaiting posting orders, was posted as principal secretary for the labour department.

Pankaj Agarwal, was posted as commissioner and secretary, social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) department, irrigation and water resources department and personnel department.

Amneet P Kumar, commissioner and secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department was posted as commissioner and secretary, women and child development department.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)