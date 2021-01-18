Haryana man arrested for raping 17-year-old daughter for seven years, impregnating her, and forcing abortion multiple times

A man has been arrested in Haryana's Hisar for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter repeatedly over seven years, the police said on Monday. According to the registered complaint, the man had even impregnated his daughter multiple times and forced her to undergo abortions.

The horrifying incident was revealed in a report by Times of India (TOI), which elaborated on the brutal crime in the heart of Haryana.

The man reportedly worked as a cook for a government official and had allegedly been abusing his daughter sexually ever since she was 10-years-old. Another daughter, aged 11, has also been molested by him, according to the testimony by the elder sister.

The report also states that the man had threatened on multiple occasions to kill his daughter if she dared to report him to the authorities. It has been alleged that he used this threat to continue to rape, impregnate, and force abortion on his own daughter.

Reports indicated that the man has been taken into custody under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been booked under sections 376 (2) (repeated rape), 376 (2)f (rape by guardian), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 354-A (1) (explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).