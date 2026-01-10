 UP: Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex, 55-Year-Old Kashmir Resident Detained, Security Tightened
Panic briefly gripped the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex on Saturday when a 55-year-old man from Kashmir attempted to offer namaz inside the high-security temple. Security personnel detained him, prompting a swift investigation by Ayodhya police and intelligence agencies. Authorities recovered cash, dry fruits and a diary from him, and are verifying his contacts and travel plans.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Panic briefly gripped the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Saturday after a man was spotted attempting to offer namaz inside the high-security temple compound. | X @Peterpan74 & File Pic

Ayodhya: Panic briefly gripped the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Saturday after a man was spotted attempting to offer namaz inside the high-security temple compound. Alert security personnel immediately intervened and detained him, prompting swift action by local police, intelligence agencies and senior administrative officials.

Devotees Alert Security Personnel

According to eyewitnesses, devotees noticed the man on the southern parikrama wall of the temple complex and informed security personnel. When security forces tried to stop him, he allegedly began raising slogans, after which additional forces were rushed to the spot and security arrangements were further tightened.

Police said the detained man has been identified as Ahmad Sheikh, 55, a resident of the Shopian area in Srinagar district of Kashmir. He is currently being questioned by Ayodhya police, intelligence agencies and senior officials.

Sources said that during a search, security personnel recovered cashew nuts and raisins, Rs 2,700 in cash and a diary from his possession. The diary reportedly contains several phone numbers, which are now being verified. Considering the sensitivity of the incident, a special team of the Intelligence Bureau has also joined the investigation.

Travel Plans and Background Under Scrutiny

Preliminary questioning has revealed that the man was planning to travel to Ajmer after Ayodhya. Following this disclosure, security agencies have expanded the scope of the probe to verify his travel purpose and possible contacts. His background is also being checked in Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, a brief alert was sounded in the complex after reports that three people, including two young men and a woman, had entered the premises and one of them attempted to offer namaz near Sita Rasoi, around 200 metres from the main temple. Security personnel intervened immediately and all were stopped for questioning. Police are examining whether the incidents are linked or if there was any coordinated plan.

Authorities Maintain Caution

The district administration and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have so far declined to issue an official statement. Officials said a formal briefing would be given only after verification is completed and facts are clearly established.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours. Security agencies said they are treating the matter seriously and examining all aspects of the case.

