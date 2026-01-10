Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown

Haryana police intensify anti-drug operations, registering a record number of NDPS cases and arrests in 2025 | AI Generated Representational Image

Chandigarh, Jan 10: Haryana registered a record 3,738 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 6,801 accused persons during 2025, marking the state’s strongest enforcement action against drug trafficking to date, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Department, Sumita Misra said here on Saturday.

Six-year enforcement data

Stating that from 2020 to 2025, the state registered 20,519 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 35,207 accused persons, she said the arrests spanned multiple states, with the largest numbers coming from Uttar Pradesh with 169 arrests, followed by Punjab with 147, Rajasthan with 64, and Delhi with 45 accused.

Among foreign nationals, authorities apprehended 26 Nigerians, six Nepalis, and one Senegal (Africa) individual, she said.

Commercial NDPS cases rise

In 2025 alone, authorities registered 457 commercial NDPS cases and arrested 1,227 accused, the highest annual figures in the six-year period. Overall, commercial cases resulted in 2,224 FIRs and 5,824 arrests during the period under report.

In 2025, a total of 586 accused were arrested, including 553 from other states and 33 foreign nationals, representing a significant increase from 444 arrests in 2024.

Major drug seizures

The seizures included 55,701 kilograms of ganja, disrupting cannabis supply chains across northern India. Poppy straw emerged as the largest category, with 89,696 kilograms seized, followed by 1,300 kilograms of charas and 229 kilograms of heroin.

Notably, in 2025 alone, authorities confiscated 55.84 kilograms of heroin, one of the highest annual seizures for this dangerous narcotic, Misra added.

Other narcotics recovered

Other significant recoveries included 1,819 kilograms of opium, 3,392 kilograms of opium plants, and 814 grams of cocaine over the six-year period. Authorities also seized emerging synthetic drugs, including over one kilogram of MD, MDA and MDMA, along with smaller quantities of methamphetamine, LSD and brown sugar.