 Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown

Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown

Haryana registered a record 3,738 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 6,801 accused in 2025, marking its strongest crackdown on drug trafficking. Massive seizures of ganja, poppy straw, heroin and synthetic drugs highlighted intensified enforcement across the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Haryana police intensify anti-drug operations, registering a record number of NDPS cases and arrests in 2025 | AI Generated Representational Image

Chandigarh, Jan 10: Haryana registered a record 3,738 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 6,801 accused persons during 2025, marking the state’s strongest enforcement action against drug trafficking to date, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Department, Sumita Misra said here on Saturday.

Six-year enforcement data

Stating that from 2020 to 2025, the state registered 20,519 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 35,207 accused persons, she said the arrests spanned multiple states, with the largest numbers coming from Uttar Pradesh with 169 arrests, followed by Punjab with 147, Rajasthan with 64, and Delhi with 45 accused.

Among foreign nationals, authorities apprehended 26 Nigerians, six Nepalis, and one Senegal (Africa) individual, she said.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown
Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown
Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings
Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Demand Health As Fundamental Right, Release 17-Point Manifesto
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Demand Health As Fundamental Right, Release 17-Point Manifesto
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train

Commercial NDPS cases rise

In 2025 alone, authorities registered 457 commercial NDPS cases and arrested 1,227 accused, the highest annual figures in the six-year period. Overall, commercial cases resulted in 2,224 FIRs and 5,824 arrests during the period under report.

In 2025, a total of 586 accused were arrested, including 553 from other states and 33 foreign nationals, representing a significant increase from 444 arrests in 2024.

Major drug seizures

The seizures included 55,701 kilograms of ganja, disrupting cannabis supply chains across northern India. Poppy straw emerged as the largest category, with 89,696 kilograms seized, followed by 1,300 kilograms of charas and 229 kilograms of heroin.

Notably, in 2025 alone, authorities confiscated 55.84 kilograms of heroin, one of the highest annual seizures for this dangerous narcotic, Misra added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Launches National Education Evaluation And Validation Portal
article-image

Other narcotics recovered

Other significant recoveries included 1,819 kilograms of opium, 3,392 kilograms of opium plants, and 814 grams of cocaine over the six-year period. Authorities also seized emerging synthetic drugs, including over one kilogram of MD, MDA and MDMA, along with smaller quantities of methamphetamine, LSD and brown sugar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown

Haryana Records 3,738 NDPS Cases, 6,801 Arrests In 2025 In Strongest Anti-Drug Crackdown

Shocking Theft In Greater Noida: Thieves Strip Mahindra Thar Of Wheels, Leave It On Bricks; Video...

Shocking Theft In Greater Noida: Thieves Strip Mahindra Thar Of Wheels, Leave It On Bricks; Video...

Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video

Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video

Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Man Detained While Attempting To Offer...

Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Man Detained While Attempting To Offer...

I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government...

I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government...