Haryana Lockdown: COVID-19 restrictions extended till August 23; all shops, malls to remain open with social distancing norms

Haryana government on Sunday announced the extension of COVID-19 guidelines under 'Surakshit Haryana' till August 23 with some relaxations. According to the guidelines, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas shall now be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. Besides, all shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms.

On July 31, the Haryana government had extended its guidelines till August 9, however the guidelines have been yet again pushed till August 23 now.

Here's a look at the complete list of revised guidelines:

a. Restaurants and Bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

b. Gyms and Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

c. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.