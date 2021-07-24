COVID-19: Haryana government extends lockdown till August 2 with some relaxations - Check guidelines here

The Haryana government on Saturday issued order to extend lockdown till August 2, with some relaxations in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The decison was taken by the government under its campaign 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' and extended the lockdown by another week.

The lockdown which was extended earlier was going to end on July 26, however the govt announced extension of the lockdown.

As per a fresh order, restaurants are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Here's a look at the complete order issued by the Haryana government:

Restaurants are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity subject to adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms as per the following timings:

a. Restaurants in malls (10:00 AM to 11:00 PM)

b. Standalone restaurants (08:00 AM to 11:00 PM)

However, these timings shall not be applicable to restaurants in hotels. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 11:00 PM.

Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different Universities/Institutes/Government Departments and Recruitment Agencies are allowed in the state. Universities and colleges have also been allowed to open for students only for doubt-clearance classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations. Hostels (in colleges and universities) were allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The department of higher education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

The order also allows coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) to open along with industrial training institutes for doubt-clearance and practical classes.

Cinema halls, in malls and standalones, have been allowed to open at 50% seating capacity provided to social distancing and Covid-appropriate norms and guidelines as indicated in the SoPs released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are adhered to.

The state government also allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm, while malls will remain open between 10 am and 8 pm.