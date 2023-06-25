Haryana Government Gives Nod For Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro Connectivity |

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the Haryana government had given approval for Metro connectivity from Ballabgarh (district Faridabad) to Palwal district in the National Capital Region (NCR), which would ensure better connectivity and pace the development of the area.

The chief minister was addressing the "Gauravshali Bharat Rally’’ at village Gajpuri in Palwal also addressed by Union minister of state for power and heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, besides several state leaders.

Big Metro projects to come up in Haryana

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that big projects like Metro and national highways were coming up in Haryana with the help of the Central government.

The chief minister said that on this day, June 25, 1975, the Congress government imposed an emergency in the nation and the emergency remained an "unforgettable phase’’ in the history of the nation as people suffered torture in jails and did agitations for the restoration of democracy.

Gurjar in his address held that the present government was doing the work of giving due respect to every class.

Projects to accelerate progress

Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that CM’s leadership had worked to give a new direction to Haryana as today Haryana was touching new heights of development in every field. He added that the newly added four national highways in Faridabad were set to give a fillip to the pace of the progress of the district.

The cooperation minister Banwari Lal said that the service system had completely transformed due to the digital revolution in Haryana in the past nine years. Stating that steps were being taken in the direction of digital revolution and government service was reaching people through the ease of a click, he said that various development works had also been done without any disparity.

