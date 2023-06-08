Haryana: CM Khattar Hails Approval Of New Metro Line

PTI

Chandigarh; Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval of a new metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram, as well as a spur line connecting the Dwarka Expressway.

According to official information, the project would cost ₹5,452 crore. This elevated route would be 28.50 km long and would have 27 stations. Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) would implement the said project.

New metro line will connect Old and New Gurugram

At present there is no metro line in Old Gurugram and the construction of this line will connect New Gurugram with Old Gurugram and it would also help improve traffic flow and increase employment opportunities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, the chief minister also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

An official spokesperson said that the MSP of paddy (common) has been increased from ₹2,040 per quintal to ₹2,183 per quintal, while the MSP of A-grade paddy has been increased from ₹2,060 per quintal to ₹2,203 per quintal. The MSP of moong dal has been increased from ₹7,755 per quintal to ₹8,558 per quintal.

MSP of kharif crops have increased

The spokesman said that the MSP of Bajra has been increased from ₹2,350 per quintal to ₹2,500 per quintal, the MSP of Ragi has been increased from ₹3,578 per quintal to ₹3,846 per quintal, MSP of Maize has been increased from ₹1,962 per quintal to ₹2,090 per quintal, MSP of Arhar has been increased from ₹6,600 per quintal to ₹7,000 per quintal.

The MSP of Urad has been increased from ₹6,600 per quintal to ₹6,950 per quintal. Similarly, the MSP of groundnut has been increased from ₹5,850 per quintal to ₹6,377 per quintal, the MSP of sunflower has been increased from ₹6,400 per quintal to ₹6,760 per quintal, the MSP of soybean has been increased from ₹4,300 per quintal to ₹4,600 per quintal, MSP of cotton (medium staple) has been increased from ₹6,080 per quintal to ₹6,620 per quintal and the MSP of cotton (long staple) has been increased from ₹6,380 per quintal to ₹7,020 per quintal, the spokesperson said.

Read Also MSP On Crops Raised To Highest Level In Years As Heat Waves Affect Sowing For Kharif Season