MSP On Crops Raised To Highest Level In Years As Heat Waves Affect Sowing For Kharif Season

Representative pic

Crop yields are falling year after year in India, like other parts of the world, due to the impact of climate change which unleashes heat waves and irregular rainfall. This year, extreme heat in the eastern parts of India is expected to affect sowing for kharif season, and it could affect income for farmers.

In order to protect their interests, the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for several agricultural products during kharif season to the highest level in many years.

What is MSP, and why does it matter now?

Minimum support price is the lowermost limit set by the government for rates that must be paid to farmers so that they don't suffer losses.

It was also a demand raised by farmers during the protests in 2021, and they are currently demanding the same for sunflower seeds in Haryana as well.

MSP for staples such as moong, cotton, and groundnut oil has gone up by 9 to 10 per cent, while the same has been raised by up to 7 per cent for bajra, jowar, ragi, maize and urad, as well as sunflower oil.

The hike which comes a year before Lok Sabha polls, has also seen MSP for paddy go up by Rs 143.