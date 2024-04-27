From Engineer to Tech Titan: Sundar Pichai's 20 Years at Google

By: G R Mukesh | April 27, 2024
Sundar Pichai , Alphabet and Google CEO completed 20 years at the company on April 26.
"April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products … my hair. What hasn’t changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky," wrote pichai in his Instagram post.
Pichai started as a materials engineer and joined Google in 2004. He initially led product management for Google Chrome, Gmail, and Google Drive.
Pichai's leadership and innovation led to launch of Google Chrome in 2008the introduction of the new video codec VP8 and WebM format, and the release of Chromebook in 2012.
In 2013, he took on overseeing Android, expanding his role within Google's product ecosystem
He became Google's CEO in 2015, succeeding Larry Page, and later also became CEO of Alphabet Inc.
Pichai played a key role in forming Alphabet Inc. in 2015.
In 2022, he received the Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India for his contributions to trade and industry.
