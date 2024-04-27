Nokia Phone Maker 'HMD' Launches Own Line of Smartphone

By: Vikrant Durgale | April 27, 2024
The first group of products under its own brand, the Pulse series, has been revealed by HMD Global, the company that licenses the Nokia mobile phone brand. These three devices—the Pulse, Pulse Plus, and Pulse Pro—are designed to appeal to both budget-conscious consumers.
Under the hood, the Pulse is driven by a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and the 12nm octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset, which has two Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 cores. Memory options include a chipset, 5,000mAh battery life, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB.
50MP camera HMD Pulse Plus; fast charging available for an additional €60 About Rs 14,000, or €160, is the price of the HMD Pulse Plus. The base model's display, chipset, and memory choices are retained, With HMD Pulse, you can use the battery for up to 59 hours
Along with a depth sensor, the Pulse has a 13MP primary camera with autofocus and a dual-LED flash. A punch-hole cutout holds an 8MP front-facing camera, which is great for selfie lovers.
HMD Pulse Pro: €180 gets you two 50MP cameras, quick charging, and extra memory. Top of the lineup is the HMD Pulse Pro, which costs €180 (approximately Rs 16,000). It is still equipped with the same 6.65-inch 90Hz display, Unisoc T606 chipset, and 5,000mAh battery as its siblings.
A unifying theme among all HMD Pulse models is the focus on sustainability and repairability. Self-repair kits from iFixit can be bought to perform self-repairs, such as replacing the battery and screen, because HMD designed these devices with "Gen 1 repairability."