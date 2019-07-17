Haryana: Four wanted criminals nabbed during encounter in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram Police arrested four notorious criminals, including three carrying cash rewards on their heads, during an encounter at Dwarka Expressway in the wee hours of Wednesday. Out of four, three have sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

The four goons have been identified as Lokesh, Sanju, Pradeep and Neeraj. While one of them carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the other two carried cash rewards of Rs 50,000 each. The criminals belonged to Delhi's Najafgarh area and Haryana's Sonipat and Jhajjar.

These criminals were nabbed after an exchange of fire took place between the criminals and the police officials at 2 am today. The police took this action in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana.