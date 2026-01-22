 Chhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District; Video Surfaces

Chhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District; Video Surfaces

A deadly explosion at Real Ispat & Power's steel plant in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, killed seven labourers and injured ten others. The blast, caused near a coal furnace, exposed workers to intense heat, leading to fatal burns. Authorities launched an investigation while calls grow for stricter safety protocols in the state's industrial plants.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District; Video Surfaces | PTI & IANS

Raipur: A devastating explosion ripped through the DSC coal furnace at a private factory Real Ispat & Power Limited located in Bakulahi village, Baloda Bazar district in Chhattisgarh, claiming the lives of seven labourers on Thursday morning and leaving ten others severely injured.

About The Incident

The incident has sent shockwaves across the industrial area, highlighting ongoing concerns about workplace safety in heavy industries.

According to preliminary police reports, the blast occurred suddenly while a group of workers was working near the furnace.

FPJ Shorts
'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early Days Of Her Career- Watch VIDEO
'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early Days Of Her Career- Watch VIDEO
Inside Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Worth ₹13.7 Crore, Adorned With 337 Gems, White Gold
Inside Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Worth ₹13.7 Crore, Adorned With 337 Gems, White Gold
High Voltage Drama During Mayoral Lottery! Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Stages Walkout From Mantralaya; Alleges Injustice To OBCs & STs | Watch
High Voltage Drama During Mayoral Lottery! Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Stages Walkout From Mantralaya; Alleges Injustice To OBCs & STs | Watch
Maharashtra: BNHS Conducts Ornithology Course At Nandur-Madhmeshwar Sanctuary To Promote Bird Conservation
Maharashtra: BNHS Conducts Ornithology Course At Nandur-Madhmeshwar Sanctuary To Promote Bird Conservation
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Passengers Leap To Safety As Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura; No...
article-image

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his X handle posted, “We have received the tragic news of an explosion at a sponge iron factory in the Bakulahi area of Balodabazar district. Many factory workers have reportedly died in this horrific accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.

"We request the government and administration to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to the injured. We also urge that adequate compensation be provided to the families of the deceased, a high-level enquiry be conducted into this incident, and strict action be taken against those responsible for this tragedy.”

However the Chhattisgarh government led by Vishnu Deo Sai is yet to announce any ex-gratia to any victim.

The labourers were exposed to intensely hot coal as the explosion scattered burning material, causing severe burns that proved fatal for the seven victims.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Road Tragedy: Bus, Lorry Catch Fire After Head-On Collission In Nandyal; Both...
article-image

Several other workers sustained injuries in the mishap and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition remains under observation, though no further details on their status have been released yet.

The company officials have not issued an official statement as of now. Eyewitness accounts described a massive plume of black smoke rising several feet into the sky following the blast, with flames engulfing parts of the furnace area.

The force of the explosion blackened the building's walls and scattered ash and burnt coal across the premises, creating a chaotic scene.

Firefighters were quickly alerted and arrived at the site to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further.

Police from the Nipania outpost and Bhatapara rural station reached the location promptly. They secured the area, recovered the bodies, and arranged for post-mortem examinations to determine precise causes of death.

Read Also
Ola Scooter Fire Video: Toddler, Parent Narrowly Escape Incident After 2-Wheeler Erupts Into Blaze...
article-image

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact trigger of the explosion — whether it was due to equipment failure, accumulation of gases, improper maintenance, or another factors.

Authorities have yet to confirm the root cause, and a detailed probe involving industrial safety experts is expected.

The tragedy has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety protocols in steel and coal-handling plants across Chhattisgarh, a BJP-ruled state with a significant industrial base.

Local labour groups and residents expressed grief over the loss of lives as many of the workers killed in the blast were the primary breadwinners of their families.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saurabh Dwivedi Set To Head Hindi Vertical Of The Indian Express After Exit From Lallantop: Report
Saurabh Dwivedi Set To Head Hindi Vertical Of The Indian Express After Exit From Lallantop: Report
Chhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District;...
Chhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District;...
'Beauty With 0 Brain': Girl Blames Passer By For Interrupting Her 'Fit Check' Video In Public Space;...
'Beauty With 0 Brain': Girl Blames Passer By For Interrupting Her 'Fit Check' Video In Public Space;...
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Shocked As Congress Leader Shaktisinh Gohil's Nephew Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide...
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Shocked As Congress Leader Shaktisinh Gohil's Nephew Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide...
High-Voltage Drama In Karnataka Assembly! Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Walks Out Without Completing...
High-Voltage Drama In Karnataka Assembly! Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Walks Out Without Completing...