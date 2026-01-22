Chhattisgarh: 7 Labourers Killed In Devastating Explosion At Steel Plant In Baloda Bazar District; Video Surfaces | PTI & IANS

Raipur: A devastating explosion ripped through the DSC coal furnace at a private factory Real Ispat & Power Limited located in Bakulahi village, Baloda Bazar district in Chhattisgarh, claiming the lives of seven labourers on Thursday morning and leaving ten others severely injured.

About The Incident

The incident has sent shockwaves across the industrial area, highlighting ongoing concerns about workplace safety in heavy industries.

According to preliminary police reports, the blast occurred suddenly while a group of workers was working near the furnace.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his X handle posted, “We have received the tragic news of an explosion at a sponge iron factory in the Bakulahi area of Balodabazar district. Many factory workers have reportedly died in this horrific accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.

"We request the government and administration to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to the injured. We also urge that adequate compensation be provided to the families of the deceased, a high-level enquiry be conducted into this incident, and strict action be taken against those responsible for this tragedy.”

However the Chhattisgarh government led by Vishnu Deo Sai is yet to announce any ex-gratia to any victim.

The labourers were exposed to intensely hot coal as the explosion scattered burning material, causing severe burns that proved fatal for the seven victims.

Several other workers sustained injuries in the mishap and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition remains under observation, though no further details on their status have been released yet.

The company officials have not issued an official statement as of now. Eyewitness accounts described a massive plume of black smoke rising several feet into the sky following the blast, with flames engulfing parts of the furnace area.

The force of the explosion blackened the building's walls and scattered ash and burnt coal across the premises, creating a chaotic scene.

Firefighters were quickly alerted and arrived at the site to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further.

Police from the Nipania outpost and Bhatapara rural station reached the location promptly. They secured the area, recovered the bodies, and arranged for post-mortem examinations to determine precise causes of death.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact trigger of the explosion — whether it was due to equipment failure, accumulation of gases, improper maintenance, or another factors.

Authorities have yet to confirm the root cause, and a detailed probe involving industrial safety experts is expected.

The tragedy has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety protocols in steel and coal-handling plants across Chhattisgarh, a BJP-ruled state with a significant industrial base.

Local labour groups and residents expressed grief over the loss of lives as many of the workers killed in the blast were the primary breadwinners of their families.

