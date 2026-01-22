Gujarat: Ahmedabad Shocked As Congress Leader Shaktisinh Gohil's Nephew Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide In Judges Bungalow Road Flat | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: The posh Judges Bungalow road was rattled with the gunshots at the NRI tower when Yashrajsinh Gohil, 33,nephew of Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who is a class-1 officer in Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), shot his wife Rajeshwari Gohil, 30, and later committed suicide with the same pistol on late Wednesday night. A feud between the husband-wife duo, who got married two months ago, is considered as a prime reason behind the murder and suicide.

About The Case

Yashrajsinh first fired at his wife and then, after calling 108, shot himself in the head. Vastrapur Police and Crime Branch teams reached the spot and are investigating. Following the incident, the gates of NRI Tower have been closed and tight police security has been put in place. No one is being allowed inside except the residents of the flat. Shaktisinh Gohil and other Congress leaders reached the Civil hospital in Asarwa.

It is worth mentioning that the deceased was working as an officer in the Gujarat Maritime Board. Recently, Yashrajsinh Gohil was promoted from class-2 officer to class-1.

According to the information received, Yashraj Gohil and his wife Rajeshwari Gohil of Bhavnagar lived in NRI Tower on Judges Bungalow Road. Both of them got married two months ago. Late last night, there was a quarrel between Yashraj and his wife Rajeshwari over some issue, which escalated into a fierce fight between the duo.

As the fight escalated, Yashraj fired at wife Rajeshwari with the licensed weapon. While firing at his wife, the wife collapsed, so Yashraj informed 108. Rajeshwari was declared dead by the doctor when 108 reached. As soon as the 108 staff left the house, Yashraj also shot himself in the head with a weapon.

As soon as the incident happened, people from the surrounding area gathered. After informing the police, a convoy including the Zone 1 DCP and Crime Branch team reached the spot. The couple died in the entire incident. The police have sent the bodies of both for postmortem. The reason for the fight is not known at present, the entire matter is being investigated by the Vastrapur police.