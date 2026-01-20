LIC Officer Killed In Madurai Fire: Assistant Officer Arrested For Premeditated Murder, Says Police

In a shocking twist to what was initially believed to be a tragic accident, a fire at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Madurai, which claimed the life of a senior woman officer last month, has now been found to be a case of premeditated murder. | Representational Image

Chennai: In a shocking twist to what was initially believed to be a tragic accident, a fire at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Madurai, which claimed the life of a senior woman officer last month, has now been found to be a case of premeditated murder, police said.

Arrest Made

Madurai City Police on Monday night arrested Ram (46), an Assistant Administrative Officer of the LIC branch on West Perumal Maistry Street, in connection with the death of Senior Branch Manager Kalyani, who was charred to death in the blaze. Ram had also sustained burn injuries during the incident, which initially lent credence to the theory of an accidental fire.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Ram had conspired to kill Kalyani after she reprimanded him for failing to clear more than 40 pending death claim files over a prolonged period. Insurance agents had complained to Kalyani about the inordinate delay, following which she instructed Ram to dispose of the claims within a stipulated time frame.

Faced with mounting pressure and extended working hours, Ram allegedly hatched a plan to destroy the death claim files. On the night of December 17, 2025, after other staff members had left the office, only Ram and Kalyani were present in the building, police said.

Attempted Mislead

Investigators said Ram doused the files in Kalyani’s chamber with petrol and set them ablaze. He then locked the room from the inside, trapping Kalyani, who was unable to escape and was subsequently burnt to death. Ram too suffered burn injuries as petrol accidentally spilled on him while he was pouring it on the files.

Initially, the police treated the incident as an accidental fire. However, suspicion arose when Ram allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by claiming a masked intruder had entered the office, robbed Kalyani of her jewellery and set her on fire.

Further doubts were raised after Kalyani’s son told the police she had called him minutes before the fire broke out. During the call, she had asked him to alert the police, though she was unable to clearly explain what was happening at the office.

Evidence and Arrest

A detailed investigation, coupled with forensic and other scientific evidence, exposed the alleged premeditated motive behind the crime, police said.

Ram, who is still recuperating from burn injuries, was arrested from his residence on Monday night. Further investigations are on.