 Nitin Nabin Becomes Youngest BJP National President, Succeeds J P Nadda In Party Leadership Transition
Nitin Nabin, 45, was formally declared the BJP national president on Tuesday, succeeding J P Nadda. He is the youngest ever to hold the post since the party’s founding in 1980. The leadership transition was witnessed by PM Narendra Modi, Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and other senior ministers.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Nitin Nabin was on Tuesday formally declared as the BJP national president, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on politics in the country. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin was on Tuesday formally declared as the BJP national president, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on politics in the country.

K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, declared the results of the organisational elections and handed over the certificate of election to 45-year-old Nabin, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, among others, were present at the BJP headquarters to witness the leadership transition.

Nabin became the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born.

The low-profile and unassuming Nabin had resigned as the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government after he was appointed working president of the BJP on December 14.

"This election shows that in the BJP, leadership rises from hard work and dedication, not from dynastic privilege," Laxman said, announcing the outcome of the elections.

"Today is a very historic occasion, when our young, energetic, and talented Nitin Nabin is taking charge as the National President of the world's largest political party, the BJP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on my behalf and on behalf of crores of workers," Nadda said, addressing the gathering.

