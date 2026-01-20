 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Zurich For WEF, To Showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Roadmap
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his delegation reached Zurich ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. They were welcomed by overseas Telangana residents. The delegation will meet global industrialists and CEOs to promote the state’s ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision, showcasing investor-friendly policies and long-term growth plans.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other members of the state government's delegation to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos reached Zurich on Tuesday. | X @IPRTelangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other members of the state government's delegation to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos reached Zurich on Tuesday.

The delegation was accorded a warm welcome by overseas Telangana residents at the Zurich airport.

The delegation is scheduled to meet several industrialists on the first day of WEF and also host top executives and representatives of leading global companies across various sectors, in a special, exclusive programme aimed at promoting the state government's 'Telangana Rising 2047' roadmap.

During the WEF event in Davos, the state government would focus on showcasing the state’s long-term growth vision, progressive policies and investor-friendly ecosystem to global leaders, CEOs and industry representatives from around the world, in the context of the launch of Telangana Rising 2047 vision document in December 2025, an official release said.

CM Revanth Reddy unveiled the state government's vision document, aimed at making the state a USD three economy by 2047 during the two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' organised by the state government here in December last year.

At the WEF meeting in Davos in 2025, Telangana secured investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

