Jamdi Forest Murder Solved: Woman & Son Arrested For Killing Man In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kannad Tehsil | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The murder case in which an unidentified body was found in Jamdi forest under the jurisdiction of the Kannad rural police station on Jan 13 has been solved, with the police arresting a woman and her son for the crime. The deceased was identified as Raju Ramchandra Pawar, a resident of Jamdi in Kannad taluka, following an investigation. A case was registered at the Kannad rural police station.

Considering the seriousness of the case, Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh visited the spot and directed officers to conduct a detailed investigation by forming a special team. Accordingly, a team from the Local Crime Branch, led by Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput, was constituted, and the probe was intensified.

Based on technical analysis and confidential information, the police traced the crime to a farm located near the spot where the body was found. The farm belongs to Raju Jodha Pawar, a government servant, and was being looked after by his wife, Vandana (45), and son, Dhiraj alias Temya (18).

Acting on the information, the police took Vandana and her son Dhiraj alias Temya into custody for questioning. Initially, both denied having any knowledge of Raju Ramchandra Pawar. However, during sustained interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

According to the police, Vandana admitted that the deceased used to demand sexual favours from her and that she was distressed by his behaviour. She then conspired with her son to murder him. On Jan 13, she allegedly called Raju Ramchandra Pawar to the farm, where Dhiraj alias Temya struck him on the head, killing him. The accused then disposed of the body in the nearby forest area.

Further investigation into the case is underway by the Kannad rural police.

The operation was carried out by Inspector Rajput, assistant inspectors Pawan Ingale and Sudhir Mote, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Ghuge, and personnel Vishnu Gaikwad, Ravi Lokhande, Pramod Patil, Ashok Wagh, Shivanand Bange, Sunil Gore and others.