High-Voltage Drama In Karnataka Assembly! Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Walks Out Without Completing Address; VIDEO

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Walks Out Without Completing Address | X

Bengaluru: High-voltage drama unfolded inside the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot walked out of the House just after two lines of his address. Notably, the address was drafted by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. The Governor reportedly read only the first and the last line of the address.

Gehlot was irked by the ‘11 paragraphs’ in his government-prepared speech allegedly criticising some policies of the Centre, reported Hindustan Times. The Governor's walkout after curtailing his speech to the joint session drew flak from the Congress leaders in the state.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot walks out of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly; Congress leader BK Hariprasad seen trying to stop the Governor pic.twitter.com/QZjWSlZJgx — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

"My government is committed to doubling the economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka," he read in Hindi and concluded his speech before leaving the Assembly.

The Governor is not a mouthpiece for Congress propaganda, half-truths, or convenient lies. He is a constitutional authority - not @INCIndia’s toolkit.



What @INCKarnataka unleashed in the Karnataka Legislature today was not dissent but intimidation. The Governor was heckled,… pic.twitter.com/zpNcChdBna — Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) January 22, 2026

The development came days after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his address.

Congress Leaders' Reaction:

After the incident, Congress MLAs and MLCs raised slogans against the Governor, condemning the act.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah termed the Governor's move a violation of the Constitution. He said that every year the Governor has to address the joint session of the Assembly and that the speech is prepared by the Cabinet as it is a constitutional requirement. "Today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the Cabinet, the Governor read the one he himself prepared. This is in violation of the Constitution of India. It violates Articles 176 and 163 of the Indian Constitution. He has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution," the CM told reporters.

#WATCH | After Karnataka Governor walks out of Assembly, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says,"...Every new year the Governor has to address the joint session of Assembly, had the speech prepared by the Cabinet. This is a constitutional requirement. Today, instead of reading the speech… pic.twitter.com/6h1ZXYaANB — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

He further added that his government is going to protest against the Governor for his behaviour. "We are examining whether or not to approach the Supreme Court," he stated.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the Governor's move. He accused the Governor of behaving at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking whether "the Governor's office has become the BJP office."

"... Who is violating Articles 176 and 163? All we have stated are facts in our Governor's speech... There is not a single lie there, still the Governor does not want to read it... Has the Governor's office become the BJP office?...," Kharge stated, as reported by ANI.

He called the address the constitutional duty of the Governor, stating that the speech comprised only matters of state interest, already presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is his constitutional mandate to do so. I don't know why he is backing out of it... Even if one paragraph is a lie or fiction, don't read it. These 11 paragraphs are already being debated in public. The same paragraphs have been submitted to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and RDPR Minister," he stated.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly Speaker UT Khadar dismissed the allegations of conflict between the Governor and the state government.

Read Also Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly Again As CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Adopt Address

Notably, Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government-prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the central government and its policies, including replacement of MGNREGA with 'G-RAM-G' Bill and issues including devolution of funds, seem to have irked the Governor, who wanted them to be deleted, reported PTI.

A delegation led by Minister Patil had met Gehlot on Wednesday evening amid the impasse.