Haryana Elections 2024: Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal Apologises To 'All Sanatani Brothers', Says 'Won't Quit BJP For Congress'; VIDEO

Bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal of Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Layenge fame, two days after saying that he feels like joining the Congress party, on Tuesday (September 10) clarified that he will continue to be with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The singer said that he realised in the last two days how much he is loved by the BJP leadership and the devotees and that he will not leave the party.

Mittal also said that he was taking back his decision to join the Congress party and even apologised to the "Sanatani" brothers.

He also sought forgiveness and said that he realised he was wrong. Mittal also thanked his supporters and the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their support.

Pictures also showed Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with the singer at the former's residence.

Why Was Mittal Angry With The BJP?

Reports claimed that devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal was angry with the BJP over not being given a ticket from Panchkula seat for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

However, in a earlier video, Mittal had said that he wants to join the Congress party and that people were associating him with the BJP wherever he went to perform. In the same video he had praised PM Modi but also said that he wanted to join Congress.

Now with the U-turn over him joining the Congress, Kanhiya Mittal has made it clear that he would continue to be with the BJP ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.

Voting in Haryana will take place on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8, 2024. The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years and the Congress is looking to make a comeback in the northern state.