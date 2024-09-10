 Haryana Elections 2024: Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal Apologises To 'All Sanatani Brothers', Says 'Won't Quit BJP For Congress'; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Elections 2024: Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal Apologises To 'All Sanatani Brothers', Says 'Won't Quit BJP For Congress'; VIDEO

Haryana Elections 2024: Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal Apologises To 'All Sanatani Brothers', Says 'Won't Quit BJP For Congress'; VIDEO

Now with the U-turn over him joining the Congress, Kanhiya Mittal has made it clear that he would continue to be with the BJP ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. Voting in Haryana will take place on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8, 2024. The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years and the Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Kanhiya Mittal | X | @iAtulKrishan1

Bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal of Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Layenge fame, two days after saying that he feels like joining the Congress party, on Tuesday (September 10) clarified that he will continue to be with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The singer said that he realised in the last two days how much he is loved by the BJP leadership and the devotees and that he will not leave the party.

Mittal also said that he was taking back his decision to join the Congress party and even apologised to the "Sanatani" brothers.

He also sought forgiveness and said that he realised he was wrong. Mittal also thanked his supporters and the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their support.

Pictures also showed Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with the singer at the former's residence.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track

Why Was Mittal Angry With The BJP?

Reports claimed that devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal was angry with the BJP over not being given a ticket from Panchkula seat for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

However, in a earlier video, Mittal had said that he wants to join the Congress party and that people were associating him with the BJP wherever he went to perform. In the same video he had praised PM Modi but also said that he wanted to join Congress.

Now with the U-turn over him joining the Congress, Kanhiya Mittal has made it clear that he would continue to be with the BJP ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing...
article-image

Voting in Haryana will take place on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8, 2024. The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years and the Congress is looking to make a comeback in the northern state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Elections 2024: Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal Apologises To 'All Sanatani Brothers', Says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal Apologises To 'All Sanatani Brothers', Says...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 10, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 10, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 10, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 10, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 10, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-432 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 10, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-432 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw...

Video: 1 Labourer Died, 4 Severely Injured As Stack Of Wheat Sacks Suddenly Collapses On Them While...

Video: 1 Labourer Died, 4 Severely Injured As Stack Of Wheat Sacks Suddenly Collapses On Them While...