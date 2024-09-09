Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO

Panchkula AAP District President Ranjit Uppal joins BJP, welcomed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini | X

Chandigarh: Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming October 5 assembly election in the state, party’s Panchkula district president Ranjit Uppal on Monday quit the party and joined ruling BJP.

Interacting with newspersons, Uppal said he was upset that instead of naming its own candidates, the party was seeking to share seats with Congress; Uppal was seeking an AAP ticket from Kalka seat from where Congress had already announced its sitting MLA Pardeep Choudhary as its candidate.

According to media reports, Uppal rued that while AAP had earlier claimed it would contest on all the 90 seats of Haryana, it was now seeking seat-sharing with Congress. He held that AAP which had been lambasting Congress rule in the past, was now ready to have a tie-up with it, hence his resignation from the party.

Uppal, who was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, was welcomed into the party by chief minister Nayab Saini.