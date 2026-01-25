UP Shocker: Couple Jumps From First Floor Of Eatery After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group In Shahjahanpur | VIDEO

Viral videos show chaos outside a Shahjahanpur eatery after a couple jumped from the first floor, allegedly fearing harassment by a right-wing group; the woman was seriously injured in the incident. | X/@Benarasiyaa

A shocking incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where a couple allegedly jumped from the first floor of a two-storey pizza shop after members of a right-wing group stormed the premises, questioned them, and began recording videos. The incident was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

Woman Suffers Serious Injuries

According to media reports and widely circulated videos, the woman sustained serious injuries after the fall. One video shows a heated altercation between the group members, the couple, and bystanders inside the eatery, while another clip captures the injured woman being carried to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What Triggered the Confrontation

According to media reports, the situation escalated after the group questioned the couple about their caste and allegedly filmed them, causing panic. It was following this confrontation that the couple took the drastic step of jumping from the building.

Police Register FIR

Saharanpur police said an FIR has been registered at Kant police station based on a written complaint. The case has been filed under relevant sections of law, and an investigation is underway.

“The process of collecting evidence is ongoing, and the investigation will be concluded expeditiously based on the merits of the case,” the police said in a statement.

The incident comes weeks after a similar disruption of an interfaith wedding reception in the same district on January 13.