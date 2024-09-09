Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases List Of 9 More Candidates | PTI

Chandigarh: The Congress in its list of nine more candidates released late Sunday night for the upcoming October 5 assembly elections in Haryana has fielded party’s senior party leader Birender Singh’s son Brijendra Singh against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan seat.

Among others, the grand old party has given tickets to the former senior INLD leader Ashok Arora who had joined Congress in the past, from Thanesar seat and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma from the Ganaur seat, he represented earlier.

The party has also given Paramvir Singh from Tohana, Anirudh Choudhry from Tosham, Balram Dangi from Meham, Manju Choudhry from Nangal Chaudhry seat, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

The party had in its first list announced 32 candidates announced a few days ago, most of them were sitting MLAs. With this the party has named 41 of the total 90 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.