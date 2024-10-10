Haryana: Day After Poll Results, Independent Trio Extend Support To BJP

BJP flags | Representative Image

Chandigarh: All the three independent candidates who had won the Haryana assembly election, results of which came out on Tuesday, extended their support to the ruling BJP which scored a victory for the third time in the state, on Wednesday.

Savitri Jindal, who is country’s richest woman and mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, had rebelled against the saffron party after she was denied ticket from Hisar; she fought as an independent and won. However, she extended her support to the BJP on Wednesday.

The other two independents were Devender Kadiyan and Rajesh Joon. While the former fought from Gannaur seat, Joon had contested the Bahadurgarh seat.

They extended their support to the saffron party after meeting senior leaders state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and co-incharge Biplab Dev in New Delhi on Wednesday. With their support, the BJP now has a strength of 50 members.