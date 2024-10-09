 Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Alleges Discrepancies In 'Battery Strengths Of EVMs', Lodges Formal Complaint With EC; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Election Results 2024: Congress Alleges Discrepancies In 'Battery Strengths Of EVMs', Lodges Formal Complaint With EC; Watch Video

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Alleges Discrepancies In 'Battery Strengths Of EVMs', Lodges Formal Complaint With EC; Watch Video

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that complaints from 20 constituencies have been submitted to the Election Commission (EC). Congress has demanded that all EVMs be sealed and secured until "investigation" into their allegations is completed. Khera said the complaints will be submitted to the EC in the next 48 hours.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Congress leaders Bhupinder Hooda, Uday Bhan and Pawan Khera talking to reporters after the meeting over Haryana assembly election results | X | INC

The Congress party on Wednesday (October 9), said that it lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging discrepancies in the "battery strengths of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)" that were used in the Haryana elections. The result for Haryana Election was announced on Tuesday (October 9). To the surprise of pollsters, BJP emerged victorious in Haryana and Congress that was pipped to win in the state faced an embarrasing defeat.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that complaints from constituencies have been submitted to the Election Commission (EC). Congress has demanded that all EVMs be sealed until "investigation" into their allegations is completed. Khera said inputs were taken from other constituencies and that complaints will be submitted to the EC in the next 48 hours.

Bhupinder Hooda, present during the press briefing after the meeting, said that the results were "surprising" and that there were several complaints. "Counting was delayed at several places," said Hooda.

Read Also
After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives...
article-image

Haryana Poll Results

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Alice Kaushik Find Chahat Pandey’s Tears FAKE, Former Says, ‘Daily Soap Chal Raha Hai’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Alice Kaushik Find Chahat Pandey’s Tears FAKE, Former Says, ‘Daily Soap Chal Raha Hai’
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Aqua Line Faces 30-Minute Delays, Commuter Frustration Grows 2 Days After Launch
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Aqua Line Faces 30-Minute Delays, Commuter Frustration Grows 2 Days After Launch
Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The BJP on Tuesday crossed the majority mark in Haryana and won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The Congress won only 37 seats. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called the Haryana results surprising. "After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and verifying the facts, a detailed response will come from the party," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Alleges Discrepancies In 'Battery Strengths Of EVMs', Lodges...

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Alleges Discrepancies In 'Battery Strengths Of EVMs', Lodges...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 9, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 9, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

CG: Man Born A Certain Religion, Certified As Other, Fights To Restore His Previous Identity

CG: Man Born A Certain Religion, Certified As Other, Fights To Restore His Previous Identity

Chhattisgarh: Two Men Die As Mud Wall Collapses While Extracting Chui Soil In Surguja

Chhattisgarh: Two Men Die As Mud Wall Collapses While Extracting Chui Soil In Surguja

Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Removed' From Civil Lines Residence, Says AAP; PWD Seals House

Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Removed' From Civil Lines Residence, Says AAP; PWD Seals House