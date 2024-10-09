Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Alleges Discrepancies In 'Battery Strengths Of EVMs', Lodges Formal Complaint With EC; Watch Video

Congress leaders Bhupinder Hooda, Uday Bhan and Pawan Khera talking to reporters after the meeting over Haryana assembly election results | X | INC

The Congress party on Wednesday (October 9), said that it lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging discrepancies in the "battery strengths of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)" that were used in the Haryana elections. The result for Haryana Election was announced on Tuesday (October 9). To the surprise of pollsters, BJP emerged victorious in Haryana and Congress that was pipped to win in the state faced an embarrasing defeat.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that complaints from constituencies have been submitted to the Election Commission (EC). Congress has demanded that all EVMs be sealed until "investigation" into their allegations is completed. Khera said inputs were taken from other constituencies and that complaints will be submitted to the EC in the next 48 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhupinder Hooda, present during the press briefing after the meeting, said that the results were "surprising" and that there were several complaints. "Counting was delayed at several places," said Hooda.

Haryana Poll Results

The BJP on Tuesday crossed the majority mark in Haryana and won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The Congress won only 37 seats. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called the Haryana results surprising. "After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and verifying the facts, a detailed response will come from the party," he said.