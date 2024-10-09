After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives 'Reality Check' Messages As Assembly Polls Near

Left Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Right Congress State President Nana Patole | File Image

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party recovered from a 10-year-long electoral doom and slumber, which boosted the party's morale. Amid expectations that Congress will have an easy win in Haryana, the BJP registered a historic win and is about to form a government for the consecutive third time. After the Congress' defeat in Haryana, the effects will be seen in the soon-to-be-announced Maharashtra assembly elections. Congress' ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) have started giving 'reality checks' messages.

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra, followed by its MVA alliance party Shiv Sena (UBT). However, now after Congress' poor electoral performance in Haryana, the Sena UBT have got a upper hand in Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...In Haryana, there was no INDI Alliance. The Congress believed that if they could win on their own strength, they didn't need anyone else in power. Our friend Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the leader of Congress, thought that they would… pic.twitter.com/Ffn4kMrEHg — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2024

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have been claiming the chief minister's post, if they win in Maharashtra. Congress workers unofficially projected Nana Patole as the next CM, while Sena projected former CM, Uddhav Thackeray.

With the political development after Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir results, the Shiv Sena (UBT) have started making attacking statements against Congress, hinting that its bargaining power in Maharashtra has decreased.

On Tuesday, Sena UBT's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturdevi commented that the Congress party weakens in a direct contest with BJP and that the grand-old party should rework its elections strategies. While, today (Wednesday) Sena UBT MP Sanja Raut targeted the Congress saying the there was no INDI Alliance, and Congress party thought it could win on its own strength without any alliance, but failed. The statement hinted the Congress' dependency on its alliance partners.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Haryana election result trends, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I congratulate the BJP because even after so much anti-incumbency wave, it seems they are forming the government in Haryana...The Congress party needs to think about its strategy… pic.twitter.com/dliq9SEKUy — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

In Maharashtra, the Congress emerged as the largest party by winning 17 seats in the Lok Sabha, with Shiv Sena (UBT) following with 9 seats. The MVA alliance is yet to announce it's seat-sharing formula for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, however, the alliance says that formula has been finalised. It is too be seen, how the political developments after Haryana elections affects Maharashtra politics.

Meanwhile, after Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's comments over Congress' poll strategy and electoral performance in Haryana, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the alliance partners should speak to them directly instead of media.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Congress party's performance in Haryana, party MP Jairam Ramesh says, "...Whatever analysis we have to do about Haryana, we will definitely do it. But first of all, we have to send the complaints that are coming from different districts to the Election… pic.twitter.com/kh1AsZ2YYX — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

"I would like to remind that the Congress was the number 1 party in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections. There is a coalition dharma in alliance and any talks should take place between partners and not through the media," said Ramesh, without naming the Sena UBT leader.