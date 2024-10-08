Haryana Election Debacle: 'Speak To Us Directly, Not Through Media', Jairam Ramesh Reminds India Alliance Partners As Battle Moves To Maharashtra; Watch Video

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (October 8), speaking about the Haryana assembly election results, said that Congress would introspect about the results. He also took a veiled jibe at UBT spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi's comment that the Congress appears to be weak in states where it is in direct contest with the BJP. "I would like to remind that the Congress was the number 1 party in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections. There is a coalition dharma in alliance and any talks should take place between partners and not through the media," said Ramesh, without naming the UBT leader.

"Whatever analysis we have to do about Haryana, we will definitely do it. But first of all, we have to send the complaints that are coming from different districts to the Election Commission. What we did, what we did not do, where did we go wrong, there will definitely be an analysis of this," said Jairam Ramesh.

"A committee will also be formed, this has been the practice in the Congress party and the analysis will be done after talking to everyone. But now is not the time for analysis," Jairam Ramesh said in the press conference.

On Haryana election result trends, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I congratulate the BJP because even after so much anti-incumbency wave, it seems they are forming the government in Haryana. The Congress party needs to think about its strategy because wherever there is a direct fight with the BJP, the Congress party gets weakened."

She further said, "Maharashtra assembly elections are being fought on issues which are completely different from Haryana. They (BJP) broke parties, and families just for the sake of power. They misused the Election Commission and Constitution...The industries from Maharashtra are being taken from Maharashtra to other states."