Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar cancels 'kisan mahapanchayat' after farmers ransack venue in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was on Sunday scheduled to hold a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Kaimla village of Karnal district. Reportedly, the meet was to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre's three new farm laws. However, Khattar's meeting got cancelled after a group of protesting farmers ransacked the venue.

According to PTI, the protesters damaged the stage and broke chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue. The farmers also took control over a makeshift helipad where the Chief Minister's helicopter was to land. BJP leader Raman Mallik said that the programme was cancelled due to an unruly act by farmers at the behest of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Earlier, Haryana Police had used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards Kaimla village.

Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

As per a PTI report, farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they marched towards the village.

Police had put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.

The situation turned tense as farmers were adamant that they would not allow the Chief Minister to hold the programme.

Policemen were seen trying to pacify the agitating farmers but they went ahead to take control of the stage.

