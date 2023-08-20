Haryana: CM Khattar Gives Nod To Key Development Projects Worth ₹2,574 Crore In Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted approval to several key developmental projects for Gurugram city.

Presiding over the 12th Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) meeting late Saturday evening in Gurugram, the chief minister approved its annual budget of Rs 2,574.40 crore.

The budget for the year 2023-24 encompasses Rs 570.06 crore for infrastructure development (including roads, water supply, sewerage, and stormwater management), Rs 1151.77 crore for capital projects, with a notable allocation of Rs 300 crore health services for the Sheetla Mata Temple project.

₹36 Cr for urban development initiatives

Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been earmarked for urban environment initiatives, and a provision of Rs 538 crore has been made for operation and maintenance. For the annual budget, the authority would have a revenue of Rs 2043.17 crore from various heads, while the remaining Rs 531.23 crore sourced from the existing corpus fund.

Details of key projects approved

Stating that the CM also approved a proposal of a new master water supply line spanning 20.50 kilometers, an official release said that Khattar also approved the transfer of land for the proposed new Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Sector 107 near Daulatabad and Sector 78 near Naurangpur.

Similarly, the work of upgradation of the road connecting Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Faridabad Road to NH-48, administrative approval of Rs 109.14 crore was given for the underpass being constructed at Vatika Chowk. The underpass is being constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GMDM on a 50:50 share basis. The discussion also held on drainage improvement initiatives, road repair plans, and progress evaluations, among others.

