 Gurugram Horror: Parents, Brother Strangle 22-Year-Old Woman To Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Cremate Body To Destroy Evidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsGurugram Horror: Parents, Brother Strangle 22-Year-Old Woman To Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Cremate Body To Destroy Evidence

Gurugram Horror: Parents, Brother Strangle 22-Year-Old Woman To Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Cremate Body To Destroy Evidence

While the deceased Anjali belonged to the Jat community, her husband Sandeep hailed from the Brahmin community.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The parents and brother of a 22-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly strangling her to death and performing her last rites at their native village, police said on Friday.

According to police, the victim Anjali (22), a B.Sc student, who was a native of Surehti village in Jhajjar, was allegedly killed over her love marriage with one Sandeep Kumar from the same village.

While Anjali belonged to the Jat community, Sandeep hailed from the Brahmin community.

Parents, brother hatched plan to kill Anjali

After their marriage in December 2022, the woman used to reside with her husband, brother Kunal, and sister-in-law in a rented flat in Aarav Society Sector-102 in Gurugram.

Police preliminary invention revealed that the woman had married the man despite opposition from her family.

"The family was against the marriage and was hatching a plan to execute the crime for eight months. On Thursday, when Anjali was alone with her brother Kunal, he informed his parents Kuldeep and Rinki who reached Gurugram. As per the plan, Kunal tied her legs while the mother Rinki tie her hands and Kuldeep, the father strangled her to death," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Thereafter, Kuldeep took her body and put it inside a borrowed vehicle and the trio performed her last rites in their native village to destroy the evidence, he said.

Victim's bones recovered from cremation ground

"It was a planned murder. Kuldeep carried the victim's body on his shoulder and came out of the society where the victim was residing. The act has been recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the society. The police have also recovered the bones of the victim from the cremation ground and sent them for an autopsy, the ACP said.

A case of murder and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at Rajendra Park police station for further probe, police said.

Read Also
'Killed Her For My Honour, This Is Lesson For School Girls': Punjab Man Who Dragged Daughter's Body...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rahul Gandhi Will Contest From Amethi', Announces UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai, Says 'Smriti Irani...

'Rahul Gandhi Will Contest From Amethi', Announces UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai, Says 'Smriti Irani...

IRE vs IND, 1st T20I, Live Updates And Top Moments: Rain Interrupts Proceedings As Craig Young Takes...

IRE vs IND, 1st T20I, Live Updates And Top Moments: Rain Interrupts Proceedings As Craig Young Takes...

Alia Bhatt Requests Filmmakers To Cast Her & Kareena Kapoor In A Film; Karan Johar Reacts

Alia Bhatt Requests Filmmakers To Cast Her & Kareena Kapoor In A Film; Karan Johar Reacts

Watch: Students Hold Umbrellas In Classroom As Roof Leaks In Bihar School

Watch: Students Hold Umbrellas In Classroom As Roof Leaks In Bihar School

Mumbai Shocker: Woman Throws Acid At Stray Dog, Animal Loses One Eye In Chilling Attack; CCTV Video...

Mumbai Shocker: Woman Throws Acid At Stray Dog, Animal Loses One Eye In Chilling Attack; CCTV Video...