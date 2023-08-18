Gurugram Horror: Parents, Brother Strangle 22-Year-Old Woman To Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Cremate Body To Destroy Evidence

Representational image |

The parents and brother of a 22-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly strangling her to death and performing her last rites at their native village, police said on Friday.

According to police, the victim Anjali (22), a B.Sc student, who was a native of Surehti village in Jhajjar, was allegedly killed over her love marriage with one Sandeep Kumar from the same village.

While Anjali belonged to the Jat community, Sandeep hailed from the Brahmin community.

Parents, brother hatched plan to kill Anjali

After their marriage in December 2022, the woman used to reside with her husband, brother Kunal, and sister-in-law in a rented flat in Aarav Society Sector-102 in Gurugram.

Police preliminary invention revealed that the woman had married the man despite opposition from her family.

#WATCH | "Gurugram police received information on August 17, the complainant Sandeep has submitted a written complaint that his wife Anjali and they did a love marriage on Dec 19, 2022. Both Sandeep and the deceased Anjali belong to Surehti village in Jhajjar and have been… pic.twitter.com/1ZoE17PVgW — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

"The family was against the marriage and was hatching a plan to execute the crime for eight months. On Thursday, when Anjali was alone with her brother Kunal, he informed his parents Kuldeep and Rinki who reached Gurugram. As per the plan, Kunal tied her legs while the mother Rinki tie her hands and Kuldeep, the father strangled her to death," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Thereafter, Kuldeep took her body and put it inside a borrowed vehicle and the trio performed her last rites in their native village to destroy the evidence, he said.

Victim's bones recovered from cremation ground

"It was a planned murder. Kuldeep carried the victim's body on his shoulder and came out of the society where the victim was residing. The act has been recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the society. The police have also recovered the bones of the victim from the cremation ground and sent them for an autopsy, the ACP said.

A case of murder and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at Rajendra Park police station for further probe, police said.