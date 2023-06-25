Haryana: Close Aide of Dreaded Gangster Kaushal Held in Gurugram | Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Haryana police has claimed to have arrested notorious criminal, Sandeep alias Bandar, a sharpshooter and close aide of jailed gangster Kaushal, who carried ₹1 lakh reward announced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing information leading to his (Sandeep’s) arrest, from Gurugram.

According to police, dreaded gangster Kaushal, who is accused in over 200 cases and is currently lodged in Hisar jail, has his gang active in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. He was also said to have been operating from Dubai between 2017 and 2019 and had extorted businessmen, bookies and property dealers, besides others, while Sandeep was allegedly managing his operations with the help of his other gang members in India during that period and later when Kaushal was nabbed and jailed in 2019.

Six live cartridges and motorcycle recovered from accused

Stating that Sandeep, who was presented before a local court after his arrest, was sent to five-day police remand, police said that a pistol, six live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from his possession. He was arrested from Naharpur Roopa locality in Gurugram late Friday night.

Stating that Sandeep faced about a dozen cases including those of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, extortions and encounters with the police teams, in Delhi and Gurugram, police said that he was arrested in connection with the murder of one Jaidev alias JD, but had come out on bail in 2021. However, he again started committing crimes for the Kaushal gang, police said and added that the NIA had also been informed about Sandeep’s arrest.

NIA Teams carried out raids at Sandeep's house

Police said that the NIA teams had also carried out raids at Sandeep’s house and his various hideouts at least twice last year as well as this year and seized several documents and mobile phones from his house.

Pertinently, the state government had also demolished his three-story house built on government land in Rajiv Colony, Gurugram, a few years ago, in April this year.