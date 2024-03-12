 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Expected To Resign Today Amid Political Turmoil Between BJP & JJP
The BJP's Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia are being considered as Khattar's potential replacements.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | X

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to tender his resignation on Tuesday, according to reports. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce Khattar's candidacy from Karna constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia are being considered as Khattar's potential replacements. Reports indicate that the Khattar cabinet will collectively submit their resignations.

article-image

According to India TV, Khattar has called for a crucial meeting with BJP and government-backed independent MLAs amid the ongoing political turmoil between the BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The meeting is scheduled to take place at the chief minister's residence in Haryana at 11:30 am today.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

