Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly Polls Next Week; VIDEO

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini |

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP election committee, which held its two-day meeting at Gurugram, is likely to release its first list of about 20 candidates out of the 90, for the upcoming assembly election, by next week. Haryana assembly elections are scheduled for October 1, results of which would be declared on October 4.

The meeting which concluded late Friday evening, was attended by all the 21 members of the committee including chief minister Nayab Saini, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, besides several senior leaders of the party.

Gurugram-- After the meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's statement: It was a two-day meeting of the election management committee, and there were many names. Preliminary discussions were held on them as well. All the candidates who had applied were discussed, and we will… pic.twitter.com/0DtopknWh1 — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2024

Among others, the meeting was attended by state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, state-co-incharge Surendra Nagar, state election incharge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-incharge Biplab Deb, Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Faridabad MP and Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar besides several other senior leaders of the saffron party.

According to media reports, the first list is likely to be declared after the meeting of the Central Election Committee in New Delhi in the next few days which would be attended by top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.

The reports said there seemed to be a consensus at the meeting to have candidates with winnability – the ones who won or lost by a narrow margin in the 2019 assembly polls. However, party sources held that the feedback of the workers and surveys of all the 90 seats was also taken into consideration. Hence – possibility that some of the party's 41 current MLAs who were facing strong anti-incumbency, could be dropped this time.

It may be recalled that state party president Mohan Lal Badoli had already said that there would be about 25% fresh faces this time. Sources said that the deliberations during the two days also included seats which had names of more than one leader seeking the party ticket. There were also several seats from where workers’ feedback was sought for the third time.

Meanwhile, even though the chief minister Saini claims that BJP would gorm government for the third consecutive time because of its corruption-free governance and numerous welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ruling party’s main rival Congress has been alleging rampant corruption, worsening law and order situation and increasing unemployment in the state.