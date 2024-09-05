Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala To Contest From Uchana Kalan As JJP-ASP Alliance Releases First List

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance in its first list for the Haryana assembly elections, named JJP’s 15 and ASP’s 4 candidates, here on Wednesday.
Among the JJP candidates, its former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will contest from Uchana Kalan, his younger brother and party's secretary general Digvijay Chautala from Dabwali, MLA Amarjit Dhanda from Julana and former MLA Rajdeep Phogat from Dadri segment.
From among the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Sohail will contest from Sadhaura, Ashok Kashyap from Jagadhari, Vinesh Gurjar from Sohna, and Harita Bainsla from Palwal. A party release said that Dushyant Chautala will file nomination from Uchana Kalan on Thursday.
