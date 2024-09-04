 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini To Contest From Ladwa
The Haryana Chief Minister will be contesting from Ladwa assembly seat. The other prominent names includes Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka seat, Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, Santosh Sarwan from Mulana, Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalawat, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Shruti Choudhary from Tosham among others.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini | X | Nayab Singh Saini

New Delhi, September 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the first list of candidates for Haryana assembly elections slated to be held on October 5. The list consists of 67 names including the name of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Check Full List Here

Legislative assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 5, 2024. The polls will be held to elect 90 members of the Haryana assembly. The counting of votes and the results will be held on October 8, 2024.

