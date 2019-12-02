Harley-Davidson opens first dealership in Jammu & Kashmir

Tapping the potential of tier-II cities, American motorcycle marquee brand, Harley Davidson has launched its first dealership in Jammu.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said with the country's focus shifting to developing markers beyond Tier-1 cities, consumers are not just discerning of their brand preferences but also seek a deep understanding of brand beliefs.

"Harley-Davidson has consistently demonstrated the power of freedom and the expansion in Tier-II cities play a significant role for the brand", he added.