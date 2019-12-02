Harley-Davidson opens first dealership in Jammu & Kashmir

Tapping the potential of tier-II cities, American motorcycle marquee brand, Harley Davidson has launched its first dealership in Jammu.
Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said with the country's focus shifting to developing markers beyond Tier-1 cities, consumers are not just discerning of their brand preferences but also seek a deep understanding of brand beliefs.
"Harley-Davidson has consistently demonstrated the power of freedom and the expansion in Tier-II cities play a significant role for the brand", he added.
Colonel K.L. Khajuria, GM, Ridges Harley Davidson (Jamkash Biking Private Limited) said: "Jammu holds great potential for the motorcycling community not just by way of rider patrons in the area but also for travellers riding up to the valley and travelling beyond on their Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Through our newly launched facility we endeavour to deliver service excellence to our patrons in Valley and beyond".
Rajasekharan said: "Our new dealership too is a tangible demonstration of this spirit where the love for riding and for the open road comes alive. We are excited about our partnership with Ridges Harley-Davidson that expands our reach to ensure consumers in the far north have and hassle-free access to the brand's services".
