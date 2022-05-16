Harley-Davidson becomes number one in India's high-end motorcycle segment sales

Harley-Davidson has one again become successful to achieve number one position in sales in India. They are at number one spot in the high-end motorcycle segment in the country. Earlier the Harley-Davidson, exited the Indian market and again entered in 2020.

According to the data shared by SIAM, Harley sold 601 motorcycles in FY2022, as compared to only 206 Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold during FY2021. It’s a 37 per cent growth in sales as compared to last year.

Harley was ahead with Triumph Motorcycles India selling 336 units, Kawasaki selling 283 units, Suzuki selling 233 and Honda selling 71 units in the 1,000 cc. Other American brand's like the Pan America 1250 adventure tourer and the Sportster S cruiser have also gone up in recent times.

Harley's earlier products were like the Street 750, Iron 883 and the Forty-Eight, which were locally assembled and were made for Indian streets.Other imported products range of range Harley in India are the Pan America 1250, Sportster S, Fab Bob, Fat Boy, Heritage Classic, Road King, Road Glide and Street Glide. The company is now going to introduce the Harley-Davidson Nightster soon.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 05:20 PM IST