Siddhant Chaturvedi buys a swanky new Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 21 lakh!

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to limelight as rapper MC Sher in 'Gully Boy' recently purchases a swanky new Harley Davidson bike that comes at a whopping price.

The actor took to Instagram and shared series of pictures of himself seated on the luxurious two-wheeler and captioned it as, “Harley Le Li.”

In another picture he can be seen biting onto his bike gloves. He wrote, “and it’s finger Lickin’ good!”

In a subsequent post with his new ride, Siddhant shared, “Kick maarke chappal kitne toote…Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche!”

The Harley Davidson bike owned by Siddhant costs around Rs 21 lakh.

Siddhant was last seen in the con film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' alongside Sharvari, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

He will next be seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

'Gehraiyaan' is touted as a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

He also has 'Yudhra' directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is touted as a romantic-action thriller.

Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The film, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors.

Siddhant will also be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the film is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:16 AM IST