Happy Birthday to my Fitness motivator: Priyanka Chaturvedi wishes Kiren Rijiju

Shiv Sena's deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday wished Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on his 48th birthday. Surprisingly, its also her birthday today.
She wrote,"Happy birthday to my friend and also a fitness motivator on Instagram- @KirenRijiju ji! Keep shining always!"
Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh is known to give everyone major fitness goals through social media.
Recently, he posted various videos of his workout sessions on social media. In one of the videos, he was seen doing pull-ups and urged the youth to follow fitness and say no to drugs. He captioned "I'm humbled as large numbers of youths met me to say they are motivated! They pledged to take out time for fitness & do good for the country. Say no to drugs."
Chaturvedi, a former Congress spokesperson, didn't forget to give her tributes to India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.
"There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there~ Indira Gandhi," she wrote.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)