Happy Birthday Manmohan Singh: Wishes pour in for former PM; Rahul Gandhi calls him 'source of inspiration'

On Saturday, political leaders from across party lines took to social media platforms, wishing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a happy birthday. The two time PM who is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha has turned 88. As the felicitations came in, '#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh' appears to have become the top trending hashtag in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lauded Singh for being a "source of inspiration" even as he appeared to take a jibe at Prime Minister Modi. Thus far, there have been a limited number of BJP leaders who have extended their wishes to the Opposition leader.

"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," tweeted Gandhi.

"Felicitations to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. May God grant him good health and long life in the years ahead," wrote Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Warm birthday greetings to former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for your good health," tweeted Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi sharing a sketch of Singh.

Take a look at the tweets: