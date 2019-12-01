HamaraBajaj: Twitter hails Rahul Bajaj for standing up to Amit Shah

On Saturday, while speaking at an Economic Times award function in Mumbai, Industrialist and Bajaj Group chairperson Rahul Bajaj told the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that there is an atmosphere of fear, and people are afraid to criticise the government and do not have the confidence that the government will appreciate any criticism. The video of event soon went viral on social media after which Twitterati started hailing the businessman.

Bajaj at The Economic Times’ ET Awards 2019 event in Mumbai, said “During UPA-II [second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance], we could abuse anyone,” Bajaj said. “You are doing good work, but if we want to openly criticise you, [but] there is no confidence you will appreciate that. I may be wrong but everyone feels that.” Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.