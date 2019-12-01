HamaraBajaj: Twitter hails Rahul Bajaj for standing up to Amit Shah

On Saturday, while speaking at an Economic Times award function in Mumbai, Industrialist and Bajaj Group chairperson Rahul Bajaj told the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that there is an atmosphere of fear, and people are afraid to criticise the government and do not have the confidence that the government will appreciate any criticism. The video of event soon went viral on social media after which Twitterati started hailing the businessman.
Bajaj at The Economic Times’ ET Awards 2019 event in Mumbai, said “During UPA-II [second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance], we could abuse anyone,” Bajaj said. “You are doing good work, but if we want to openly criticise you, [but] there is no confidence you will appreciate that. I may be wrong but everyone feels that.” Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
The video clip of where Rahul Bajaj stood up against Amit Shah went viral on social media. After which, netizens started hailing the businessman.
Bajaj then brought up Bhopal MP Praghya Singh Thakur, who created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. “Is there a doubt who shot Gandhi?… I don’t know,” Bajaj said, reported the Print.
Replying to which, Amit Shah said the government and Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemn remarks of BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur on Nathuram Godse. "Neither the government, nor the BJP supports such remarks. We strongly condemn it," he said.
