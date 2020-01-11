HAL may face complete halt of production if it doesn't get fresh orders after 2021-22: Report

The state-run aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) may face complete halt of production at its facilities if it doesn't get fresh orders for fighter jets, trainers and helicopters.

According to Hindustan Times, HAL is betting on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to place a multi-billion dollar order for an advanced version of the indigenously produced Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, before the financial year ends, said one of the two officials cited above. The air force plans to buy 83 LCA Mk-1A jets, taking the total number of Tejas variants ordered to 123.