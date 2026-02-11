'Had You Heeded My Advice…': Jagdambika Pal, In Speaker’s Chair, Shuts Rahul Gandhi Down In Style

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, delivered a fiery speech in the Lower House on Wednesday, attacking the government on issues ranging from the recently announced US trade deal and the contents of former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished book to the Epstein files, while speaking on the Budget.

During his speech, Rahul made several hard-hitting statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, levelling multiple charges.

However, he was momentarily left speechless by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House at the time.

A clip of the exchange between Pal and Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Pal can be heard advising Rahul Gandhi to speak on the Budget, to which the Congress leader responds, “You are an ex-Congress party member, so I will do you a special favour today, sir. I will back down.”

Pal intervened, saying those remarks would not go on record.

“If you don’t have any propriety for the Chair… sometimes your present member used to occupy this Chair,” he said, pointing to Kumari Selja and seeking her view.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his earlier remark, saying, “You are an ex-member of our party, so I will not go very aggressive today.”

Pal replied, “Why are you mentioning it so much?” Rahul responded, “You were a member of my party, sir… We were fond of you, we liked you.”

At this point, Pal made a remark that briefly left Rahul Gandhi speechless.

“Agar aap hamari baat maante to wahan nahi baithe hote (Had you heeded my advice, you would not have been seated on the Opposition benches),” he said.

“Here, I am advising you that you should move on the correct track. You still have time to move on the correct track,” he added.