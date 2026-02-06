H5N1 Bird Flu Scare In Chennai: Hundreds Of Crow Found Dead Across City; Govt Issues Advisory | Grok

Chennai: Bird flu has been reported in Chennai after hundreds of crows were found dead across Tamil Nadu’s capital city. Notably, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the pathogenic H5N1 virus, reported NDTV.

In the wake of the H5N1 outbreak, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry asked the Tamil Nadu government to carry out immediate surveillance to contain the spread.

Union Ministry's Directions To Tamil Nadu Governmemnt:

“The positive case for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) raises significant concerns about the rapid spread of the virus. The situation demands urgent attention to mitigate risks to both animal and human health,” the Union ministry wrote to the Tamil Nadu government, as quoted by India Today.

“It is requested that the One Health approach be implemented, integrating efforts across various sectors, including human health and wildlife, to address the issue in a comprehensive manner,” it added.

Authorities also urged citizens not to came in direct contact with dead birds. Veterinary staff has reportedly been directed not to perform field postmortems.

Reacting to reports of crow death in Chennai, Union MoS Animal Husbandry SP Singh Baghel said, “Central govt issues advisories from time to time. We will keep the situation under control."

#WATCH | Over Bird Flu scare in Chennai, Union MoS Animal Husbandry SP Singh Baghel says, "Central govt issues advisories from time to time. We will keep the situation under control." pic.twitter.com/LhhBDSOPaZ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

What Is H5N1?

H5N1 is one of several influenza viruses that cause a highly infectious respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza (or “bird flu”), according to the World Health Organization (WHO). H5N1 influenza virus infection can cause a range of illnesses in humans, from mild to severe, and in some cases, it can even be fatal.

Symptoms of the virus have primarily been respiratory. However, conjunctivitis and other non-respiratory symptoms have also been reported.

The goose/Guangdong lineage of H5N1 avian influenza viruses first emerged in 1996 and has been causing outbreaks in birds since then, as per the WHO.

Since 2020, a variant of these viruses has led to an unprecedented number of deaths in wild birds and poultry in many countries. After affecting Africa, Asia, and Europe, the virus spread to North America in 2021. In 2022, it spread to Central and South America.

From 2021 to 2022, Europe and North America observed their largest and most prolonged epidemic of avian influenza, with unusual persistence of the virus in wild bird populations.

Since 2022, there have been increasing reports of deadly outbreaks among mammals also caused by influenza A(H5) viruses, including influenza A(H5N1).