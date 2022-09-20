Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Plea seeks permission to offer Chadars, hold Urs at shrines behind mosque premises

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

Varanasi: A petition has been moved in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division, Varanasi, seeking permission to hold 'Urs' and offer 'Chadar' at three shrines allegedly present behind the mosque at the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioner states that till 1990, Urs and Chadar were offered at the so-called tombs. Anjuman Intazamia Masjid Committee had imposed a ban on performing Urs and offering Chadar. According to the suit, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (Gyanvapi mosque management committee), district magistrate, commissioner of police and the state of Uttar Pradesh were made parties in the petition.

According to the petitioner on the last date of hearing the district judge transferred the case to the court of civil judge (senior division) Kumud Lata Tripathi. The next hearing scheduled to be held on October 3 now.

The Gyanvapi mosque came into highlight after District Judge AK Vishvesh had dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22.

The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Before this, a Varanasi court ordered a videography survey of the complex in May. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.